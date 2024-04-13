Patrick Reed trashed himself after poor tee shot at Masters

Patrick Reed had some very harsh words for himself near the end of round three at The Masters on Saturday.

Reed was picked up by a mic talking to himself after teeing off on No. 17, and his message to himself was not a particularly positive one. Addressing himself, Reed questioned why he was incapable of making a good shot, albeit with some strong language.

“You f—ing suck. Can you make a good golf swing today, please?” Reed asked himself.

Reed managed to salvage par on No. 17, but bogeyed No. 18 to finish one shot over par on the day. His caddie, Kessler Karain, did not exactly have much praise for his boss either.

Patrick Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, with some exceptionally tough love for his boss after a stray drive at 18. "I could barely advance the golf ball, and my caddie [stares] at me in the face and [says], 'Your driving has cost us a lot this week.'" — Alan Bastable (@alan_bastable) April 13, 2024

Reed has a lot of work to do if he wants to win The Masters for the second time in his career. He finished the day tied for 16th, eight strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler.