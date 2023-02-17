Paulina Gretzky reveals why husband Dustin Johnson signed with LIV

Dustin Johnson is one of many top professional golfers who have left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV league after being offered eye-popping sums of money, but his wife says the decision was about much more than that.

Netflix this week released a docuseries called “Full Swing,” which provides unique looks at the lives of some of golf’s biggest stars. Gretzky was interviewed, and she spoke about the criticism Johnson has faced for joining LIV. She says Dustin made the move for his family.

“I don’t think Dustin would ever make bad choice for his children and people have to understand at the end of the day, that’s who he chose this for,” Gretzky said, via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

LIV Golf has a less demanding schedule, which is one draw for players. Gretzky indicated that was the main factor for Johnson.

“Of course, I get what everyone’s saying, but my dad being a hockey player (NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky) — I’m sure as a kid, there were times when I’m like like, ‘Why does my dad have to play on my birthday?'” Gretzky added. “This is about Dustin and the kids and me and taking care of us and being there with us.”

Gretzky also slammed the narrative that Johnson left the PGA Tour because he has no competitive spirit. She said her husband is “still ready to show you who the f– he is” when the major championships come around.

Johnson received a reported $125 million in guaranteed money to sign with LIV. He then made more than $35 million in the league’s inaugural season last year. He has openly said the money was a big draw, but the schedule is also a factor.

Johnson and Gretzky have two children together. The two met in 2009, started dating in 2013 and got engaged just months later. The finally tied the knot last April.