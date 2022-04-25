Look: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky finally got married

PGA superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finally got married over the weekend after years of being engaged.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, shared some photos on Monday from hers and Dustin’s wedding. The two got married at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn., on Saturday.

Johnson and Gretzky had been engaged since 2013. They have two sons together — 6-year-old Tatum and 4-year-old River. The two met in 2009, started dating in 2013 and got engaged just months later. They had said they were not in a rush to tie the knot but finally did on Saturday.

Gretzky and Johnson went through a rocky period in their relationship a few years ago after some cheating rumors but clearly got past that.

Johnson has 24 wins on the PGA Tour, including two majors. His last victory came at the Masters back in 2020.