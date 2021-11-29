PGA legend Lee Elder dies at 87

Former professional golfer Lee Elder has died.

The PGA Tour announced on Monday that Elder has died at the age of 87. Elder made history in 1975 as the first African American golfer to play in the Masters.

Lee Elder has passed away at the age of 87. In 1975, he made history as the first African American to compete in the Masters Tournament. Lee was honored this past April at Augusta National and his legacy will surely live on. pic.twitter.com/1o05rephKt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2021

No cause of death has been revealed.

Elder was honored during the opening ceremony at the Masters earlier this year.

Lee Elder is introduced at the ceremonial tee shots. #theMasters 👏pic.twitter.com/csgurXYBCk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2021

Elder played in the Masters several times. His best finish was 17th place in 1979. The Texas native won four times on the PGA Tour and eight times on the Champions Tour. He finished 11th at the 1974 PGA Championship and 11th at the 1979 US Open.

Photo: Apr 8, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Honorary starter Lee Elder is seated at the 1st tee during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports