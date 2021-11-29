 Skip to main content
PGA legend Lee Elder dies at 87

November 29, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Lee Elder at the 2021 Masters

Former professional golfer Lee Elder has died.

The PGA Tour announced on Monday that Elder has died at the age of 87. Elder made history in 1975 as the first African American golfer to play in the Masters.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Elder was honored during the opening ceremony at the Masters earlier this year.

Elder played in the Masters several times. His best finish was 17th place in 1979. The Texas native won four times on the PGA Tour and eight times on the Champions Tour. He finished 11th at the 1974 PGA Championship and 11th at the 1979 US Open.

Photo: Apr 8, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Honorary starter Lee Elder is seated at the 1st tee during the first round of The Masters golf tournament.

