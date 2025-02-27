Golfer complains about ‘disappointing’ conditions at PGA National

Golfer Billy Horschel is not happy with how easy the course is playing at PGA National this week.

PGA Tour golfers are competing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which is being played at The Champions Course at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The scores during the first round on Thursday were coming in very low, highlighted by Jake Knapp’s 12-under 59, which set the course record.

Though Horschel acknowledges that Knapp’s round was outstanding, he still feels the course was playing too easy.

“The rough is not long enough. It’s not penal enough when you miss the fairway,” Horschel said after his round Thursday.

Horschel, who is a Florida native, felt the ryegrass was overseeded and that there should have been Bermuda grass instead.

“It is a little disappointing. I say that the condition of the course is very scorable, but at the same time, you still gotta go out there, you still gotta make putts.”

Horschel also predicted “this will be the lowest scoring average in the history of this tournament” by about a shot and a half.

121 golfers were at least even par at the time this story was published, with 112 golfers posting a sub-par round. Horschel shot -5 in the first round, which had him tied for 15th. He also had a great faceoff with an alligator.