Report: PGA Tour to announce big discipline for LIV Golf defectors

The PGA Tour is expected to announce disciplinary measures on Thursday for Tour members competing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in London this week.

Brian Wacker of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Tour’s punishment would likely include suspensions. Severity of the punishments could vary per player.

The report comes after news from earlier Wednesday that Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed left the Tour to join the Saudi league.

Phil Mickelson officially joined LIV Golf on Monday. According to Wacker, both Mickelson and DeChambeau have not resigned their Tour membership, meaning that they would be able to be disciplined by the Tour. Those who have resigned their membership, such as two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, would not be disciplined immediately.

Wacker said that, according to his sources, the Tour “has turned to golf’s other organizations for support as a way to prevent more players from ditching the tour.” These organizations include Augusta National, the PGA of America, and the R&A, which oversees the British Open.

Earlier this month, the Tour announced that it would deny waivers to players seeking to compete in LIV Golf events. The United States Golf Association said earlier this week that players participating in LIV league events will be allowed to play in the U.S. Open next week.

The LIV Golf Invitational tees off on Thursday and runs through June 11.