Thursday, June 16, 2022

Phil Mickelson completely bombed with four-putt at US Open

June 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Phil Mickelson had a brutal front nine during his first round at the US Open on Thursday that included some terrible putting.

Lefty shot a 5-over 40 on the front nine at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. He was in position to birdie the sixth hole, but he barely missed his putt. What ensued was a disaster.

Mickelson needed three more putts in order to finally get the ball in the hole. He ended up taking a 5 on the par-3.

That was hard to watch.

It wasn’t until the 11th hole that Mickelson finally picked up his first birdie. But he gave it right back with a 2-over six on the very next hole.

Mickelson shot 10 over and finished tied for 33rd last week in the LIV London event. He putted poorly during that event as well.

