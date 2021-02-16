Phil Mickelson in talks with TV networks about analyst jobs

Phil Mickelson has been showing his age this year on the PGA Tour, and it would make sense for the five-time major champion to start thinking about what his next career move will be. The less golf Mickelson plays, the more we may see him on TV.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports that Mickelson’s representatives have begun talking with TV networks about potential analyst gigs for “Lefty.” Mickelson’s longtime business partner Steve Loy confirmed that Mickelson is looking to do more work in television.

“Absolutely, we’re always in discussions about Phil’s future,” Loy told McCarthy. “It wouldn’t surprise me if in the next 12 to 24 months you might see more of Phil on the air.”

Mickelson is one of the most popular golfers in the sport’s history. One source told McCarthy he is “the guy all the networks want,” which is not a surprise. The 50-year-old spent some time calling the PGA Championship alongside Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo for CBS last year, and fans and the media agreed he did an outstanding job. He even confused Faldo with a hilarious dirty joke at one point.

You can certainly understand why networks would want Mickelson, though it will be interesting to see how much it would cost. If he’s expected to become the Tony Romo of golf coverage, he may want to be compensated accordingly.

Mickelson missed the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week, which was his fourth missed cut in his last seven PGA tournaments.

Photo: Peetlesnumber1/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0