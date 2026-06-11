Phil Mickelson banned from golf club after misconduct accusation

Phil Mickelson has been banned from a San Diego-area golf club following an accusation of misconduct made against him.

Golf Digest published a report about the matter on Thursday. According to their story, Mickelson, 55, was accused by a female staff member at The Farms Golf Club in Ranch Santa Fe, Calif., of making inappropriate contact with her prior to a round of golf earlier this spring.

The report says Mickelson approached the woman in the clubhouse and made “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with the woman. The woman rejected his advances and then reported the incident to her supervisors. Mickelson reportedly returned to the golf course, and was then confronted about the incident during his round. He was told to leave the course, and did so before completing his round.

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” Mickelson’s representative said in a statement to Golf Digest. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf,”

Mickelson has not been playing golf professionally this year due to a family health matter.

The Farms Golf Club said in a statement to Golf Digest that the person in question is no longer a member of the club.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” their statement said. “All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

The person alluded to in the statement is Mickelson.

Mickelson has been married to his wife Amy since 1996. They have three children together.