Radio call of Rory McIlroy’s eagle is awesome

Rory McIlroy was responsible for one of the shots of the tournament at The Open Championship on Saturday, and it was made even better by one of the broadcast calls.

McIlroy managed to chip in from a bunker on the 10th hole at St. Andrews during third round play Saturday. The unlikely shot pushed McIlroy into a tie for the lead at -15 for the tournament.

Perhaps the best depiction of the shot came from The Open’s in-house radio broadcast, where commentator Matt Southgate, a European Tour pro in his own right, went absolutely nuts.

🔉 Here's THAT McIlroy hole out with Open Radio commentary 📻 Tune in to feel it all 👉 https://t.co/qF7l0C0L4l#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/zU6fUlToFM — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022

The shot tied McIlroy for the lead with Viktor Hovland, who eagled with an unlikely shot of his own during play Friday. As long as the standards remain this high, both players should be near the top of the field all the way to the finish.