#pounditMonday, May 10, 2021

Rory McIlroy shares cool note after winning at Quail Hollow

May 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy notched his first win on the PGA Tour since 2019 when he held off Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday. You could tell the victory meant a lot to him when he was interviewed after the final round, and McIlroy reiterated that on social media.

McIlroy’s win was the third of his career at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. His first, in 2010, was the first PGA Tour victory of his career. The 32-year-old reflected on that in a tweet after the tournament.

After McIlroy sunk his final putt, he threw his ball into the gallery the same way he did with his previous two victories at Quail Hollow.

Fans were happy to see McIlroy break his 18-month slump. They made that clear with the loud chants they had for Rory on the 18th green (video here). Time will tell if the win can jumpstart his career again.

