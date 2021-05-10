Rory McIlroy shares cool note after winning at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy notched his first win on the PGA Tour since 2019 when he held off Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday. You could tell the victory meant a lot to him when he was interviewed after the final round, and McIlroy reiterated that on social media.

McIlroy’s win was the third of his career at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. His first, in 2010, was the first PGA Tour victory of his career. The 32-year-old reflected on that in a tweet after the tournament.

Fell in love with Quail Hollow the first time I played it and knew it was special. From my first win in 2010 to today, each year the fans, staff, city of Charlotte make the week an unforgettable experience. The fans carried me through today. Thank you for the continued support. pic.twitter.com/PZlk1ou5bB — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) May 10, 2021

After McIlroy sunk his final putt, he threw his ball into the gallery the same way he did with his previous two victories at Quail Hollow.

Back in the winner's circle. pic.twitter.com/k0oL5h8U59 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2021

Fans were happy to see McIlroy break his 18-month slump. They made that clear with the loud chants they had for Rory on the 18th green (video here). Time will tell if the win can jumpstart his career again.