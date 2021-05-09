Video: Rory McIlroy receives chants from fans after winning Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy won for the first time in over 18 months and was feeling the love from the fans.

McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina on Sunday. He shot 3 under in the final round and 10 under for the tournament to win it. It was his third time winning the tournament.

There were big roars as soon as McIlroy made the putt to win the tournament.

This crowd pic.twitter.com/7qPAIeF9q4 — The McIlroy Legion (@RoryLegion_GC) May 9, 2021

In his interview after winning the event, McIlroy acknowledged the importance of the fans. He said he feeds off the crowd and needs their presence at events. McIlroy also expressed his fondness for Charlotte, largely due to his success at Quail Hollow, where he recorded his first career PGA Tour victory.

McIlroy called it “one of my favorite places in the world.” The fans reciprocated.

Prior to Sunday, McIlroy’s last win came in Nov. 2019.