Rory McIlroy shares what Greg Norman did to set him off

Few people have been bigger critics of LIV Golf and Greg Norman than Rory McIlroy.

The four-time major champion spent much of the year bashing LIV Golf whenever he got the chance. He was one of their loudest and most frequent critics. It began when he took aim at Phil Mickelson. He continued to take shots at other golfers who were departing.

Then in June, McIlroy got personal with LIV Golf CEO Norman.

Why did he go on the offensive with Norman and LIV? McIlroy recently provided the background for the situation.

McIlroy talked with Paul Kimmage of the Independent and shared where things went wrong with Norman.

McIlroy first spoke out against a potential rival league in 2020, which probably set things out on the wrong foot. But McIlroy says Norman was nice to him and offered support after the Irish golfer choked at the 2011 Masters. Norman could relate to McIlroy at the time because of his 1996 Masters meltdown.

Then after watching a documentary on Norman’s 1996 Masters, McIlroy texted the Shark a nice note.

“Greg, I just watched your documentary on ESPN. I thought it was fantastic. It must have been very tough to do that. Hopefully, it reminds everyone of what a great golfer you were,” McIlroy wrote Norman.

Norman wrote back with a pleasant message, and McIlroy thought they were on a good basis. But he was wrong.

Norman gave an interview to The Washington Post where he said McIlroy had been “brainwashed” by the PGA Tour. McIlroy was incensed after that.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said. “And that’s basically what I’ve done since.”

Just last month, McIlroy said that Norman needed to step down as CEO in order to have progress between both leagues. McIlroy still isn’t taking it easy on Norman.

LIV is said to be targeting a new CEO. Nothing has materialized yet, but they could have a desire to move on from Norman too.