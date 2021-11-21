Look: Rory McIlroy ripped shirt in anger after bad final round

Rory McIlroy entered the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday as the 54-hole leader, but he finished five shots back of winner Collin Morikawa following a brutal collapse. It would be an understatement to say the four-time major champion was unhappy with his performance.

McIlroy shot a 2-over 74 on Sunday. His round featured a three-putt bogey on the 16th hole and a 38 on the back nine. The 32-year-old was photographed with a ripped shirt after he finished. He reportedly tore it in anger while walking over to submit his scorecard.

McIlroy has won the DP World Tour Championship twice, and many felt he would cruise to his third victory at the event. He caught a horrible break on the 15th hole when his pitch shot hit the flag stick and rolled into a sand trap.

Some times you can be too accurate… An awful break for @McIlroyRory on 15.#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/nGHdWSrprD — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 21, 2021

We’ve seen golfers curse or snap their clubs in frustration on many occasions. Tyrell Hatton did both at The Open Championship over the summer (video here). This is the first time we can recall a pro golfer turning into the Incredible Hulk and tearing his own shirt.

Photo: May 30, 2019; Dublin, OH, USA; Rory McIlroy looks on during the first round of the 2019 Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports