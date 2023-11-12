Rory McIlroy calls Patrick Canlay a 4-letter word

Rory McIlroy got into a heated confrontation with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie at the 2023 Ryder Cup, but it sounds like Cantlay is the person with whom McIlroy has the real problem.

McIlroy called Cantlay a “d—” in an interview with Paul Kimmage of the Irish Independent that was published on Sunday. But first, some background.

McIlroy was furious with Joe LaCava, Cantlay’s caddie, on the second day of the Ryder Cup over what McIlroy felt was a classless celebration. Cantlay had just made his third straight birdie to help him and teammate Wyndham Clark beat McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in a four-ball match. Cantlay, Cantlay’s American teammates and LaCava all waved their hats to celebrate the third birdie. The celebrations were a response to European fans taunting Cantlay over a report that the American player was not wearing a Ryder Cup team hat in a protest (full details here).

McIlroy felt LaCava’s celebration was excessive and interfered with McIlroy’s preparation for his putt on 18, leading to the two exchanging words. Then after the match, a video showed McIlroy confronting a different Team USA caddie and needing to be restrained by a teammate.

In his interview with Kimmage, McIlroy reflected on the drama that unfolded in Rome. He admitted that his public outburst was “not my finest moment” but indicated he is no fan of Cantlay’s.

“Joe LaCava used to be a nice guy when he was caddieing for Tiger (Woods), and now he’s caddieing for that d— he’s turned into a …’ I still wasn’t in a great headspace,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy described his relationship with Cantlay as “average at best.” He said the two “see the world quite differently.”

There was a report prior to the final day of the Ryder Cup that McIlroy and LaCava met to clear the air. McIlroy awkwardly denied that during an interview after his Sunday singles match. He admitted to Kimmage that LaCava had reached out to him on Saturday night and Woods also tried to contact McIlroy on behalf of LaCava. McIlroy says he did not want to make amends at the time because he was determined to use the situation as fuel for the European team.

McIlroy’s full interview with Kimmage is worth a read, but the overall theme seemed to be that all is well between him, LaCava and others who were part of the American team. As for McIlroy and Cantlay, not so much.