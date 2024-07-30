 Skip to main content
Rory McIlroy takes shot at US Ryder Cup team during Olympics

July 30, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Rory McIlroy on the course

May 30, 2019; Dublin, OH, USA; Rory McIlroy looks on during the first round of the 2019 Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy is hoping to win a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris, but the four-time major champion still has the Ryder Cup on his mind.

The Olympic golf tournament, which begins on Thursday, is being played at Le Golf National. The same venue hosted the Ryder Cup in 2018. McIlroy was part of a Europe team that year that dominated the United States 17 1/2 to 10 1/2.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, McIlroy was asked if he anticipates Le Golf National playing any differently during the Olympics than it did six years ago. When a reporter mentioned how the rough might not be quite as thick as it was during the Ryder Cup, McIlroy responded with a sharp jab at the U.S.

“Ask the Americans. I wasn’t in it much that week,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy went 2-3 at the 2018 Ryder Cup, but the individual results don’t matter. That is what makes the event so great. He was part of a winning effort, so he has earned the right to brag about it. The Europeans dominated the Americans again in the Ryder Cup last year, and McIlroy was at the center of some drama during that event.

While McIlroy was obviously just having some fun, you can bet potential U.S. team golfers will take note of his little quip as they prepare to host the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York.

