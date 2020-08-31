Rory McIlroy, wife Erica expecting baby girl

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica are expecting a baby girl, the golfer revealed on Saturday.

Golf Channel’s Steve Sands reported on air during the third round of the BMW Championship that McIlroy was awaiting word from his wife, who is due any day.

“She is, yes. We’re about to be parents very soon, so we’re obviously super excited,” McIlroy said after his third round at Olympia Fields, via Golf-Monthly.

McIlroy has kept the news private until this weekend.

“We’ve been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn’t think it was something that I really particularly needed to share out here. It’s a private matter, but we’re really excited and can’t wait for her to get here.

“I think from the get-go my mind has been wandering the last few weeks, and now you guys sort of know the reason why.”

The 31-year-old finished tied for 12th at three over par while battling a difficult course at Olympia Fields. He and Erica began dating in 2015, got engaged that year, and were married in 2017. This will be their first child.

Given how private they tried to keep their wedding, it’s no surprise that McIlroy kept this news secret for so long.