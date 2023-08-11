 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 10, 2023

Rory McIlroy zings Phil Mickelson over Ryder Cup allegation

August 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Rory McIlroy on the course

May 30, 2019; Dublin, OH, USA; Rory McIlroy looks on during the first round of the 2019 Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy couldn’t resist taking a shot at a LIV Golf defector when he had the opportunity.

McIlroy was asked Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for his thoughts on the allegation that Phil Mickelson attempted to bet on the 2014 Ryder Cup in which Mickelson was playing. McIlroy had a sly grin and shot back a quip.

“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year as he won’t be a part of it, so…,” McIlroy said of Mickelson.

Mickelson will not be a part of this year’s Ryder Cup team.

The allegation against Mickelson came from accomplished sports bettor Billy Walters, who previously had a gambling partnership with Mickelson. Walters made the allegation in his new book, which is due out later this month.

Mickelson responded by saying he never bet on the Ryder Cup. His response does not contradict Walters, who only said Mickelson wanted to bet on the 2014 Ryder Cup. Walters said he tried talking Mickelson out of it and could not confirm whether or not Lefty had actually placed a wager on the event, which his team lost.

McIlroy was quick to pile onto Mickelson, which isn’t much of a surprise. McIlroy also had some of the harshest comments for Mickelson when Lefty became the first high-profile golfer to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Article Tags

Phil MickelsonRory McIlroy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus