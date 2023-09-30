Scottie Scheffler seen crying after ugly beatdown loss at Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler was seen being extremely emotional after suffering the worst loss in Ryder Cup history.

Scheffler, the World No. 1-ranked player, partnered with Brooks Koepka on Saturday at the Ryder Cup. The highly-decorated American tandem somehow lost 9 & 7 to the European team of Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland. That was the largest margin of defeat in Ryder Cup history.

Scheffler was crushed over the horrible loss and shown by Sky Sports crying.

"Anybody who thinks the Americans don't care about this, you're seeing it right here…" 🇺🇲😞 pic.twitter.com/AOduU7cLmR — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 30, 2023

The awful showing by Scheffler and Koepka was part of an early session of foursomes that the Europeans won 3-1.

Scheffler in tears is going to stick with me. Some guys play bad and hide afterwards; Scottie felt embarrassed and angry yet labored through the pain because he felt being there for his teammates was important, which says more about him than any score pic.twitter.com/u5D8nO7ULn — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) September 30, 2023

The Americans bounced back to win the afternoon session 3-1, cutting into the Europeans’ 10.5-5.5 lead.

Maybe Scheffler was crying because he missed his old Ryder Cup playing partner Bryson DeChambeau.

From most accounts, Bryson wasn’t looked at very hard for the Ryder Cup. Should be noted he’s won 2 of past 3 LIV events. Scheffler’s RC record w/Bryson: 1-0-1

Scheffler’s PC record w/Burns: 0-2-1 Bryson’s not a match for all, but he was for Scottie.pic.twitter.com/jkTbj5yPSP — Garrett Johnston (@JohnstonGarrett) September 24, 2023

Through Saturday, Scheffler was 0-2-1 for the American team, producing just 0.5 points. He and Koepka halved with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard on Friday afternoon.