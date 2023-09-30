 Skip to main content
Scottie Scheffler seen crying after ugly beatdown loss at Ryder Cup

September 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Scottie Scheffler was seen being extremely emotional after suffering the worst loss in Ryder Cup history.

Scheffler, the World No. 1-ranked player, partnered with Brooks Koepka on Saturday at the Ryder Cup. The highly-decorated American tandem somehow lost 9 & 7 to the European team of Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland. That was the largest margin of defeat in Ryder Cup history.

Scheffler was crushed over the horrible loss and shown by Sky Sports crying.

The awful showing by Scheffler and Koepka was part of an early session of foursomes that the Europeans won 3-1.

The Americans bounced back to win the afternoon session 3-1, cutting into the Europeans’ 10.5-5.5 lead.

Maybe Scheffler was crying because he missed his old Ryder Cup playing partner Bryson DeChambeau.

Through Saturday, Scheffler was 0-2-1 for the American team, producing just 0.5 points. He and Koepka halved with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard on Friday afternoon.

