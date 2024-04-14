Scottie Scheffler had awesome gesture for his caddie after Masters win

Scottie Scheffler was dominant once again on Sunday en route to his second Masters win in three years, and he made sure his caddie got to share the spotlight with him.

Scheffler shot a 68 in the final round of the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He finished 11-under for the tournament, which was four shots better than runner-up Ludvig Aberg. As he was making the walk to the clubhouse from the 18th green, Scheffler stopped and waited for his caddie Ted Scott.

Most players make the famous walk to the Augusta National clubhouse alone, but Scheffler wanted Scott to walk ahead of him. Scott seemed to appreciate the gesture and savor the moment.

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, Ted Scott, take their victory walk. pic.twitter.com/LccXO2HGXo — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 14, 2024

Scheffler has played incredible golf since he broke through with that first Masters win in 2022. In addition to the two wins at Augusta, Scheffler has 10 wins on the PGA Tour, two of which came at The Players Championship this year and last. He is truly at the top of his game and by far the best player in the world.

There was no guarantee Scheffler would finish the Masters this year due to some circumstances in his personal life, but the week could not have gone better for him. It was nice to see him acknowledge the role his caddie played in all of that.