 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 16, 2023

Scottie Scheffler’s Masters dinner menu revealed

March 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Scottie Scheffler looks on

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler earned the right to put together the menu for the 2023 Masters with his win at Augusta National last year, and there is certainly nothing fancy about the cuisine he has chosen.

Scheffler’s menu for the annual Masters Champions Dinner was revealed on Wednesday. If you removed the Masters logo and header, you would probably think the menu came straight from a local Chili’s restaurant.

Cheeseburger sliders? Tortilla soup? Scheffler truly is a man of the people.

We have certainly seen far more exotic Masters Champions Dinner menus, but that is the beauty of the tradition. One major champion’s Wagyu beef is another’s cheeseburger slider.

Scheffler is coming off a win at The Players Championship and is still at the peak of his game. It would hardly be a surprise he managed to repeat at Augusta next month.

Article Tags

Scottie Scheffler
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus