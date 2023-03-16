Scottie Scheffler’s Masters dinner menu revealed

Scottie Scheffler earned the right to put together the menu for the 2023 Masters with his win at Augusta National last year, and there is certainly nothing fancy about the cuisine he has chosen.

Scheffler’s menu for the annual Masters Champions Dinner was revealed on Wednesday. If you removed the Masters logo and header, you would probably think the menu came straight from a local Chili’s restaurant.

Cheeseburger sliders? Tortilla soup? Scheffler truly is a man of the people.

We have certainly seen far more exotic Masters Champions Dinner menus, but that is the beauty of the tradition. One major champion’s Wagyu beef is another’s cheeseburger slider.

Scheffler is coming off a win at The Players Championship and is still at the peak of his game. It would hardly be a surprise he managed to repeat at Augusta next month.