Scottie Scheffler suffered freak injury at Christmas dinner

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler did not have himself a merry little Christmas.

Scheffler suffered an injury to his right hand while preparing dinner on Christmas day, the PGA Tour announced on Friday.

The two-time Masters winner “sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” according to the statement released by his manager Blake Smith. A few small fragments of glass got lodged inside Scheffler’s palm. He needed to undergo surgery to have the tiny shards removed.

Scheffler is expected to make a full recovery in three to four weeks.

The 28-year-old had been slated to play at The Sentry, the 2025 season opener, on Jan. 2 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Hawaii. Instead, Scheffler’s earliest opportunity to return would be at The American Express, scheduled for Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, Calif.

Scheffler had one of the most eventful seasons of golf in recent memory, both on and off the fairway. He was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for the third consecutive time after winning seven PGA Tour titles, including the 2024 Masters. Scheffler also won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA.

But Scheffler’s most viral moment was when he was arrested in May while attempting to enter Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. to play his second round of the PGA Championship. The memes clowning Scheffler were glorious, to say the least.