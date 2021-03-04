Tiger Woods did not remember driving following crash

Tiger Woods has not been able to provide investigators with much information about how or why he drove his car off the road last week, and that is because the 15-time major champion says he has no recollection of what happened.

USA Today Sports reviewed a copy of an affidavit for a search warrant to obtain the “black box” in the vehicle Woods was driving on Feb. 23. The documents show that Tiger told police at the crash scene that he did not remember driving. He said the same when he arrived at the hospital.

Woods was initially unconscious when a resident found him trapped in his car with blood on his face, according to the documents. He was awake by the time the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrived but did not know what happened.

“The deputies asked him how the collision occurred,” the affidavit states. “Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving… Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

The form filed to obtain the search warrant for the black box claims data from the vehicle Woods was driving “constitutes evidence that tends to show the commission of a felony or misdemeanor offense.”

Tiger suffered multiple serious leg injuries in the crash, but there has been no mention of head trauma. Some forensic experts believe the details surrounding the accident point to Woods having been asleep at the wheel.

Authorities have said there were no signs of Woods being impaired at the time of the crash. In May 2017, Woods was arrested for a DUI in Florida when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car. He passed a breathalyzer at the time and was not drunk. However, a toxicology report later showed that Woods had five substances in his body: two painkillers, a tranquilizer, a sedative, and THC.

One report claimed Woods was driving erratically before he crashed his SUV last week.