Was Tiger Woods drunk or high for car crash? Authorities say no

Tiger Woods’ DUI history led many to wonder whether the golfer was impaired during his car crash on Tuesday morning. The answer from authorities is no.

Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Southern California on Tuesday morning. Woods was in Los Angeles where his foundation hosted The Genesis Invitational from Thursday-Sunday. He remained in the area, staying at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. to take part in some video shoots with fellow athletes. He did some shoots on Monday and was heading to the Rolling Hills Country Club early Tuesday for more shooting. That’s when he crashed his car and flipped it over the side of the road (more details here on where it occurred).

Woods was extracted from the car with the “jaws of life” and taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken ankle and leg fractures.

No other cars being involved in the crash led some to wonder whether Woods was impaired. The LA County police chief and fire chief said that Woods was traveling at a fast speed and there was no evidence of impairment.

In May 2017, Woods was arrested for a DUI in Florida. He passed a breathalyzer at the time and was not drunk. However, a toxicology report later showed that Woods had five substances in his body: two painkillers, a tranquilizer, a sedative, and THC.

Authorities are currently saying there is no evidence that Woods was impaired on Tuesday.