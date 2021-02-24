Tiger Woods update: Here is the latest on golfer’s condition

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries in a car accident on Tuesday morning, but the 15-time major champion appears to be on the road to recovery.

Woods’ family released a statement early Wednesday morning confirming that Tiger underwent surgery after sustaining lower body injuries. A doctor from UCLA Medical Center said Woods had multiple fractures that were stabilized by inserting a rod into his leg. He also had screws and pins put into his foot and ankle.

Woods was said to be “awake, responsive and recovering” following the lengthy surgical procedure. You can read the full statement below:

Tiger had been recovering from his latest back procedure, so there is obviously concern that his golf career could be over. It’s far too early to make predictions about that, however.

Authorities say there were no signs that Woods was impaired at the time of his single-car crash. One report indicated he was driving dangerously well before the accident.