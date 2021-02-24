Report: Tiger Woods nearly hit TV director’s car on way out of hotel

Tiger Woods was driving wildly even before crashing his car on Tuesday morning, according to one report.

Woods crashed his SUV while traveling from his hotel in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. to a Southern California golf venue on Tuesday morning. The golfer ended up with a broken ankle and two leg fractures and needed surgery for the injuries.

Prior to his car crash, which took place after 7:00 AM in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., Woods nearly got into another collision.

TMZ reports that TV show “Grown-ish” was filming at the Terranea Resort where Woods was staying. TMZ says Woods nearly hit the show director’s car.

“Production sources tell TMZ, when the director arrived just before 7 AM, Tiger was driving his SUV very fast as he was leaving the property and almost hit the director’s car. The director was shaken enough to tell production staff about it after he parked,” TMZ reported.

Further along in his trip to the golf venue, Woods was traveling at a high speed down an area on Hawthorne Blvd. known for car crashes when he hit the center divider, curb, and a tree. Woods’ car flipped in the crash.

Authorities say there are no signs Woods was impaired at the time of the crash.