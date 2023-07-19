Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman makes decision about her lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has made a significant decision regarding one of her lawsuits against the golfer.

Herman has dropped the October 2022 lawsuit she filed against the golfer’s trust, according to the New York Post.

The Post says that a hearing had been scheduled for August, but a court document filed on June 29 showed that Herman had dropped the suit.

Herman was suing Woods’ trust, accusing the golfer of tricking her to get her out of the house following their breakup. She alleged in the lawsuit that Woods violated an oral tenancy agreement they had.

Though Herman has dropped the 2022 lawsuit, her March 2023 lawsuit remains.

Herman has also sued Woods to get herself removed from a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2017 when she began dating the famous golfer.

The reason Herman dropped the oral tenancy lawsuit likely has to do with a development from May.

A Florida judge ruled in Tiger’s favor regarding that lawsuit, saying that the NDA between the two stated that any disputes between them must be handled by an arbitrator. That likely explains why she dropped the oral tenancy complaint, while continuing to pursue her NDA lawsuit.

Woods and Herman went public with their relationship in 2017 and broke up in October 2022.