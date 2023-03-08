Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman makes accusations amid messy split

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend Erica Herman are no longer together, and Herman is now looking to take the 15-time major champion to court.

Herman filed a lawsuit against Woods this week seeking to be removed from a non-disclosure agreement she signed when she began dating Tiger in 2017. According to court documents that were obtained by the New York Post, Herman argues that the NDA should no longer be enforceable because of the federal Speak Out Act, which was put in place to protect victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The court documents do not outline any specific allegations of sexual assault or harassment against Woods.

In a five-page filing, Herman’s attorney wrote that the 38-year-old is seeking clarification from the court about what she is allowed to disclose, as she believes there is important information she should be permitted to share amid an “active dispute” between her and Woods.

“This uncertainty is acute and important,” the filing states. “Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.”

While the nature of the legal dispute was not disclosed in Herman’s lawsuit, the New York Post later learned that Herman filed a landlord complaint against Woods in October. In that filing, Herman accuses Tiger of using “trickery” to get her to leave his Florida mansion and then locking her out when she returned.

Herman claims people working on behalf of Woods’ trust convinced her to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation” and then informed her at the airport that she no longer has access to Tiger’s home. Herman alleges that Woods paid for a “hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time” and “frightened her away from returning” to the property

Herman’s attorneys argue that Woods violated Florida law by breaching an oral tenancy agreement. The court documents state that Herman and Woods had an “oral agreement” that Herman would be permitted to live at the Florida home for 11 years. Herman argues that she has five years remaining on her tenancy and should be entitled to compensation of roughly $30 million.

In a response seeking to dismiss the claim, Tiger’s attorneys argued that Herman voluntarily removed her belongings from his home and said she wouldn’t return. Woods’ legal team also said oral tenancy agreements are only good for one year under Florida law.

Herman seemed close with Tiger’s family for a while and was seen supporting him during big events. The two went public with their relationship in 2017.