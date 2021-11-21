Tiger Woods gets fans buzzing with video on Twitter

Tiger Woods has been working his way back from serious injuries that he suffered in a car accident earlier this year, and he hit another huge milestone recently.

Woods shared a video on Sunday that showed him hitting balls on the driving range. He had some sort of brace or sleeve on his right leg, but his swing looked as smooth as ever.

A photo of Woods surfaced last month that showed him on a golf course with a club in his hand, but this is the first time we have seen him hitting balls since the accident.

Tiger suffered multiple leg fractures in his February crash. There were questions about whether he would ever play again, but he seems determined to make yet another comeback.

Woods, 45, has overcome his infamous scandal and multiple significant back injuries. He’s likely still a long way from being able to compete at a high level again, if he ever will. Still, it’s a positive sign that he is back to working on his game.