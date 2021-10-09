Tiger Woods spotted back on golf course after car accident

Eight months after his car accident, Tiger Woods is back on the golf course, at least as a spectator.

A picture surfaced Saturday of Woods attending a junior event in Florida, where he watched his son Charlie play. Woods had a sleeve on his right leg, but does have a club in hand.

🚨BACK ON THE COURSE — Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time. 🙌 (Post credit: Mack Williams / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/U7Ie42ZxOE — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 9, 2021

Woods suffered multiple leg fractures in the February accident, so it’s good to see him standing on his own. There was speculation that the injuries he suffered could end his golf career, though it sounds like Woods intends to try to come back.

Even before this picture emerged, we knew Woods is still active in the sport, at least in the background. Apparently, he even played a role in the American Ryder Cup win last month.