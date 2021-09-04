Tiger Woods’ mom Tida used to have trash talk for Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson seem to be on good terms these days, but they were big rivals for quite some time before. They were such big rivals that even Tiger’s mom disliked Phil and had some trash talk for him.

In the HBO documentary “Tiger,” parts of the rivalry between the men is discussed. The rivalry talk arose when the documentary talked focused on the 2001 Masters, which Tiger won by besting Mickelson, who finished third.

Golf writer Alan Shipnuck was interviewed for the documentary and stated that Tiger disliked Mickelson because he believed Phil had tremendous talent but didn’t work hard to maximize it. Shipnuck said that at the time, Mickelson was carrying about 20 extra pounds, which bothered the Woods family.

Tiger’s mother Kultida (“Tida”) would mock Mickelson.

“Tida loved to make fun of Mickelson’s body,” Shipnuck said.

LA Times writer Thomas Bonk added more.

“Phil’s nickname was ‘Lefty,’ but Tida called him ‘Hefty,'” Bonk said.

Mickelson’s physique created a situation where Woods not just wanted to beat his rival, but to humiliate him, according to Bonk.

Caddie Stevie Williams agreed that Mickelson was the player Woods wanted to beat the most.

“It all came down to him and one other player: the guy that he wants to beat the most, and the guy that he would least like to see win the tournament. His good mate, Phil.”

Woods won the event, making him the most recent winner at all four of the majors, though he did not achieve the feat in the same calendar year. That is why the feat was named the “Tiger Slam.”

Mickelson has since slimmed down and is going strong at 50, even becoming the oldest major winner. He and Tiger are on a friendly basis too.

We wonder what nickname Tida calls Mickelson these days.