Tiger Woods congratulates Phil Mickelson on PGA Championship win

The golf world has been full of praise for Phil Mickelson after his surprise win at the PGA Championship, with big congratulations coming from one of Mickelson’s longtime rivals.

Tiger Woods took to Twitter after Mickelson’s win on Sunday to pay tribute to his fellow pro’s “inspirational” victory at Kiawah Island.

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Once rivals, the relationship between Mickelson and Woods has warmed in recent years. They’ve joined together for multiple celebrity events for charity. More recently, Mickelson was among those paying tribute to Woods after the latter’s serious car accident.

At age 50, Mickelson became the oldest major champion in golf history. The victory could serve as motivation and inspiration for the 45-year-old Woods, who is still recovering from the accident, to make a comeback and try to match Phil’s feat if he wants to.