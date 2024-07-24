 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 24, 2024

Tiger Woods reveals aftermath of his nasty leg injuries

July 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tiger Woods holds his ball up

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods holds up his ball to the crowd as he walks off the No. 18 green during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

It has been more than two years since Tiger Woods nearly lost his leg in a car accident, and we now have a new appreciation for just how serious the injuries were.

Woods attended the U.S. Junior Amateur this week at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Mich., to root on his 15-year-old son Charlie. Tiger wore shorts with no sleeve covering his right leg, which allowed people to see the severe scarring he has.

One photo that was taken by a fellow spectator showed a massive scare that stretches down nearly the entirety of Woods’ leg.

A large scar was also visible on the inside of Tiger’s right leg.

That looks like the leg of someone who survived a shark attack. Woods suffered severe fractures in his leg in a February 2021 car crash and had to have multiple surgeries, one of which involved a rod being inserted. He later revealed that amputating his leg was discussed as an option at one point.

Between the leg injuries and all the back surgeries Woods has had, it is hardly a surprise that he looks like he is struggling to get around the course now every time he plays.

Article Tags

Tiger Woods
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus