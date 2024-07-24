Tiger Woods reveals aftermath of his nasty leg injuries

It has been more than two years since Tiger Woods nearly lost his leg in a car accident, and we now have a new appreciation for just how serious the injuries were.

Woods attended the U.S. Junior Amateur this week at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Mich., to root on his 15-year-old son Charlie. Tiger wore shorts with no sleeve covering his right leg, which allowed people to see the severe scarring he has.

One photo that was taken by a fellow spectator showed a massive scare that stretches down nearly the entirety of Woods’ leg.

A large scar was also visible on the inside of Tiger’s right leg.

Three years after a near-fatal car crash, Tiger Woods shows off gnarly leg scars at the U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship. 😱 pic.twitter.com/zFP24doAzT — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 23, 2024

That looks like the leg of someone who survived a shark attack. Woods suffered severe fractures in his leg in a February 2021 car crash and had to have multiple surgeries, one of which involved a rod being inserted. He later revealed that amputating his leg was discussed as an option at one point.

Between the leg injuries and all the back surgeries Woods has had, it is hardly a surprise that he looks like he is struggling to get around the course now every time he plays.