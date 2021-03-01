Tiger Woods reacts to Sunday red tributes from golfers

Tiger Woods took note of his peers wearing Sunday red in his honor at the final day of the Cologuard Classic.

A number of golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, wore red for the final round of Sunday’s tournament to pay tribute to Woods. Most of the golfers deviated from their usual outfits in a nod to Woods, who is recovering from Tuesday’s serious car accident.

Woods definitely noticed the tributes. On Sunday night, he sent a tweet thanking his fellow golfers for their support, adding that they are “truly helping me get through this tough time.”

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Based on how severe the accident scene looked, Woods has a lot to be grateful for. The widespread support from fans, as well as his peers, is certainly among those things.