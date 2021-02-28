Phil Mickelson, others wear Sunday red as tribute to Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has been on the minds of many golfers this week, and Phil Mickelson made it clear on Sunday that he was thinking about his longtime rival.

Mickelson, who typically wears all black on the final day of a tournament, showed up to the Cologuard Classic on Sunday wearing red and black. Woods, of course, is famous for his red and black outfits on Sundays.

Phil Mickelson is wearing red and black in honor of @TigerWoods on the final day of The @CologuardGolf Classic. pic.twitter.com/n3EJye1JjA — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 28, 2021

Mickelson wore black and red at a Champions Tour event, while several other golfers wore red on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy had a red Nike shirt and black Nike hat, which is a classic Tiger combination. Others also broke out their red shirts:

Many golfers on the PGA tour, including Rory McIlroy, are wearing 'Sunday Red' today in honour of Tiger. : @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/lYI8f9aWYP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2021

#NEW: Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee and Sebastian Munoz arrive on Sunday red pic.twitter.com/ZPa3dMtlLT — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 28, 2021

Woods, of course, is recovering from injuries he sustained in a serious car accident on Tuesday. If you saw the footage from the crash site, you know that he is fortunate to be alive.

Mickelson and Woods haven’t always had the best relationship, so it was nice to see Phil join those paying tribute to Tiger.