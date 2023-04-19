Tiger Woods makes big announcement about his health

Tiger Woods made a significant announcement about his health on Wednesday that also added some context to his withdrawal from The Masters a week and a half ago.

Woods’ camp issued a statement through his Twitter account on Wednesday revealing that Woods underwent surgery to address “post-traumatic arthritis” stemming from the leg injury he suffered in a February 2021 car crash. The surgery was deemed successful, and Woods “looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

No timetable was given regarding when Woods might be able to return to golf.

News of Woods needing further treatment on his leg is hardly a surprise. He looked like he was struggling mightily at The Masters, and ultimately withdrew from the event even though he had made the cut.

Woods has been physically limited and has played in only a select few tournaments since the accident. One would expect him to miss more time as he recovers from this most recent procedure.