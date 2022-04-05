Tiger Woods updates his playing status ahead of Masters

Tiger Woods is back.

Woods has been practicing this week at Augusta National ahead of the 2022 Masters. He announced on Sunday that he will be a “game-time decision” for the tournament, but he provided a bit more clarity while speaking with the media on Tuesday. Barring a setback, Tiger said he plans to play.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play — as of right now,” Woods said. “I’m going to play nine more holes (on Wednesday). My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day. That’s been the challenge. That’s why I came up here to test it out for 27 holes.”

Tiger added that he has had to endure pain “each and every day” between his numerous back procedures and the damage he sustained to his leg in his car accident last year. He was asked if he believes he can win the Masters under the current circumstances.

“I do. I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint,” Woods said. “Walking is the hard part. This (course) is not an easy walk to begin with. Now, given the condition my leg is in, it’s more difficult. It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I’m up for.”

Woods has not played in a professional golf event in over a year. The 46-year-old suffered serious injuries in a car accident on Feb. 23, 2021. The injuries were so severe that he nearly had to have his leg amputated.

Fans are thrilled to have Woods back, especially at the Masters. One of the highlights of his career was his win at the 2019 Masters, when many thought he would never win another major. There’s no debating golf is in a better place when Tiger is part of the field.

Photo: Sep 18, 2020; Mamaroneck, New York, USA; Tiger Woods talks to reporters following his second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Winged Foot Golf Club – West. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports