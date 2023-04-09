Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Tiger Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters, but unfortunately he still only managed to get through two full rounds.

Woods withdrew from the Masters on Sunday morning. The 15-time major champion shot six over over par through the first seven holes of the first round on Saturday. He was seen limping badly just before play was suspended due to inclement weather.

The decision to withdraw was not surprising to those who saw Tiger trying to get around on Saturday. He has openly said in the past that cold and wet conditions are a huge concern for him after he severely injured his leg in a February 2021 car crash.

Tiger was nine over for the tournament at the time he withdrew. He tied Gary Player and Fred Couples for the most consecutive cuts made at the Masters. It remains to be seen if the recent goal he laid out will change.