Lindsey Vonn shares challenges of dating Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn has had a couple of public relationships and is used to being in the spotlight. But her first foray into being part of a celebrity couple came when she began dating Tiger Woods nearly a decade ago.

Vonn and Woods met in 2012 and began dating in 2013. They eventually split in 2015.

Vonn talked with Entertainment Tonight to promote her new book “Rise: My Story.” During the interview, she talked about what she learned regarding the challenges of dating someone as famous at Woods.

“I just think, generally, it’s really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person. But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private,” Vonn shared. “And as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that’s also just for me and my partner, and I didn’t need to share that. So it’s difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and no one wants to know what I’m doing.”

The experience Vonn gained from dating Woods helped her when she later dated hockey player PK Subban. The two dated for 2.5 years and broke up in late 2020 despite previously being engaged.

Vonn, an Olympic gold medal-winning skier, was linked to an actor in May. It’s unclear whether they are still dating, but Vonn has a much better idea now what to share publicly and what to keep private.

Photo: Sept 6, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Lindsey Vonn watches the Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Daniil Medvedev of Russia semifinal match on day twelve of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports