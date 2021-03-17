Tiger Woods shares status update on his recovery

Tiger Woods on Tuesday shared a status update surrounding his recovery from multiple injuries sustained in a February car crash.

Woods shared that he is now recovering at his home.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said in the statement.

The 45-year-old golfer expressed his gratitude to the medical teams that helped him recover.

“Thank you to all the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods was seriously injured in a 1-car crash on the morning of Feb. 23. Woods, whose foundation was hosting the Genesis Invitational, was still in Southern California in the days following the tournament. He was filming some commercial spots with other athletes and left his hotel early that morning. He was driving to a nearby golf course, but his car hit the center divider and crashed into the side of the road.

Woods suffered open fractures of his lower right leg, and he had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during an emergency surgery. The golfer told authorities he did not remember the crash.

Woods had not golfed this season even prior to the car crash because he was recovering from another procedure on his back.