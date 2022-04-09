Video: Charl Schwartzel makes spectacular eagle at Masters

Charl Schwartzel may have kept his hopes of winning a second green jacket alive for at least one more day.

During the third round of the Masters on Saturday at Augusta National, Schwartzel eagled the 10th hole from 136 yards out. Schwartzel, who won the Masters in 2011, scorched a 344-yard drive down the middle of the fairway to set up the eagle attempt.

The shot moved Schwartzel into a tie for second place at 6-under par for the tournament, and within five shots of Scottie Scheffler (11-under par).

Scheffler was playing mistake-free golf and figured to have another low-scoring round after his 69 on Thursday and 67 on Friday.

Still, Schwartzel’s eagle may have kept him from falling completely out of contention as he tries for his second Masters title.