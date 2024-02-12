Video shows Zach Johnson going off on fan over Ryder Cup comment

The Waste Management Phoenix Open has developed a reputation for being one of the rowdiest sporting events of the calendar year, and Zach Johnson was unable to ignore some of the noise on Sunday.

During the final round at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., Johnson angrily confronted a fan who heckled him as Johnson was walking up the fairway. Several videos of the exchange went viral on social media, and those who witnessed it said spectators were needling Johnson about the Ryder Cup.

Johnson was seen telling fans “I’m just sick of it” and to “just shut up.” You can see the video below:

“JUST SHUT UP!” Zach Johnson lost his mind on some fans at the Waste Management because they allegedly told him he was a terrible Ryder Cup Captain and should have picked Talor Gooch.pic.twitter.com/Px9hHfSFJa — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) February 11, 2024

Johnson was the captain of a U.S. Ryder Cup team that was dominated by Team Europe last year. There was even more drama than usual surrounding the event because of the rift between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Many fans felt Johnson messed up with his captain’s picks because he did not want certain LIV golfers on the team.

The crowd at this year’s Phoenix Open seemed even more raucous than usual. Billy Horschel also unloaded on a fan who was talking during Horschel’s playing partner’s backswing.

Alcohol sales were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to the behavior of the gallery. The tournament also stopped letting fans in at one point, which has not happened before.

Nick Taylor defeated Charley Hoffman in a playoff to win the Phoenix Open.