Sunday, May 24, 2020

Weather delay pushes back ‘The Match’ by nearly an hour

May 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

The highly-anticipated charity match pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady was all set to go Sunday, but the Florida weather wasn’t cooperating.

“The Match” was set to tee off at 3 p.m., but heavy rain at the Medalist Golf Club meant the match had to be delayed. It was not a light rain either, and there was no chance of playing through the significant downpour.

Mickelson finally teed off at 3:49 after a lengthy delay. However, the threat of rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon. If the weather were to force a postponement, the foursome will try to play again on Monday.

The problem is that the forecast isn’t much better Monday. According to weather.com, the chance of rain on the Florida coast Monday is 100 percent, with locally heavy downpours.

Even though we don’t quite know when things will be able to get started, it hasn’t stopped the friendly banter between Brady and Manning.

