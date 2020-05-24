Weather delay pushes back ‘The Match’ by nearly an hour

The highly-anticipated charity match pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady was all set to go Sunday, but the Florida weather wasn’t cooperating.

“The Match” was set to tee off at 3 p.m., but heavy rain at the Medalist Golf Club meant the match had to be delayed. It was not a light rain either, and there was no chance of playing through the significant downpour.

I really respect how hard these commentators are trying to make it sound like the weather is no big thing. “Just adding more intrigue!” …like water hazards on the green? pic.twitter.com/7tiZtsOwKz — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 24, 2020

Mickelson finally teed off at 3:49 after a lengthy delay. However, the threat of rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon. If the weather were to force a postponement, the foursome will try to play again on Monday.

"If the match is suspended due to adverse weather on Sunday and cannot resume that day, it will be resumed on Monday [May 25] at a time to be announced," per earlier Turner Sports/PGA Tour release. https://t.co/tR2gDnG4zs — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) May 24, 2020

The problem is that the forecast isn’t much better Monday. According to weather.com, the chance of rain on the Florida coast Monday is 100 percent, with locally heavy downpours.

Even though we don’t quite know when things will be able to get started, it hasn’t stopped the friendly banter between Brady and Manning.