Golfer Will Zalatoris gets engaged to girlfriend Caitlin Sellers

Will Zalatoris is having one heck of a month.

The 24-year-old golfer finished second at the Masters two weeks ago. He went viral for his resemblance to a “Happy Gilmore” character. Now he has capped things off by getting engaged to his girlfriend, Caitlin Sellers.

Zalatoris shared photos on Instagram Monday of the engagement.

“Best day of my life. I love you,” Zalatoris wrote.

Zalatoris and Sellers have been together since at least 2018. She went to Wake Forest for undergraduate, which is where Zalatoris played in college.

In addition to his second-place finish at the Masters, Zalatoris finished tied for sixth at the US Open last year. His golf career seems to be ascending, just like his personal life.