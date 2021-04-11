Will Zalatoris, girlfriend Caitlyn Sellers have seemingly been together for years

Will Zalatoris showed at the Masters why he is on the verge of becoming a household name, but we have some bad news for you if you were thinking about shooting your shot with the young golf star — it appears he is taken.

If social media is any indication, Zalatoris has been dating someone since at least late 2018. That someone would be Caitlyn Sellers, according to Golf Monthly.

Zalatoris first shared a photo of himself and Sellers on Instagram in December 2018 when they were visiting San Francisco. He has since shared several posts about his better half, though the most recent was last July.

Zalatoris played golf in college at Wake Forest, and it would appear Sellers went there as well.

Zalatoris entered the final round of the Masters four shots behind leader Hideki Matsuyama. The 24-year-old has drawn attention for his hilarious resemblance to this movie character in addition to his steady play.