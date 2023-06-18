Wyndham Clark has 1 complaint about US Open

Wyndham Clark is having a great US Open, but he did have one complaint about the event.

Clark entered the final round of the US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club tied for first with Rickie Fowler at 10-under par. He and Fowler formed the final pairing to tee off for Saturday’s third round, and they did not get their round started until 3:40 pm local time. That meant it started to get dark as the two headed towards the end of their round, which is something that Clark did not like.

“It’s a little ridiculous that we teed off that late,” Clark said after his round. “I would say right around hole 15 or 16 it started getting to where you couldn’t see that well. I mean, I don’t personally understand why we teed off — we played twilight golf.”

Clark felt that beginning the tee times at 9:33 am for those who made the cut was too late and resulted in the late start time for him and Fowler. He felt they should have begun the day earlier.

“Definitely Rickie and I had a little bit of a disadvantage on those last two holes playing in the dark.”

Both Clark and Fowler had bogeys over the final two holes, which Clark believes was the result of them not being able to see.

Though they still will be getting started late on Sunday, their tee time will at least be at 2:30 pm local time rather than 3:40.