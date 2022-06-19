Xander Schauffele addresses rumors about interest in joining LIV Golf

Numerous top golfers have been approached about joining the LIV Golf series, but so far, only about a dozen truly notable golfers have left. If LIV Golf is able to convince more golfers to join, there might be a domino effect.

Xander Schauffele, the World No. 12 golfer, admitted Saturday that he is open to the possibility of joining the Saudi-backed tour. His choice is dependent on where most of his peers are.

“I want to play against the best players in the world, and they’re on the PGA Tour. Nobody that has left has moved the needle for me,” Schauffele said Saturday via Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier.

Phil Mickelson is the biggest name to join LIV Golf. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia are among the other notable names who are playing there. But the majority of the top players are still on the PGA Tour. As long as that remains the case, LIV Golf may find difficulty new players to join.

Schauffele has five career PGA Tour wins and is seeking his first career major.