Zach Johnson has vulgar message for Masters gallery in viral video

Zach Johnson did not appreciate the sarcastic cheering he received Friday from a few patrons during his second round at the 88th Masters.

Johnson missed a short putt for double bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Fans in the gallery mockingly cheered for Johnson after his tap-in for triple bogey.

The 2007 Masters winner did not appreciate the gesture. He was heard yelling a vulgar message seemingly directed at the fans.

“Oh, f–k off,” Johnson was heard saying.

Zach Johnson legitimately told the Masters patrons to fuck off after a triple on 12. You can hear it as clear as day here 😳 pic.twitter.com/vPMadfVPUt — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 12, 2024

It wouldn’t be the first time Johnson has had a message for fans mocking him. Johnson went off on a few spectators earlier this year during the Waste Management Phoenix Open (video here).

The fans had been needling him about the Ryder Cup. Johnson was the team captain of last year’s US Ryder Cup team that hardly put up a fight against Team Europe.

After his second round at the Masters, Johnson was asked about the Friday incident at the 12th hole. The 48-year-old claimed that his vocal outburst was him expressing frustration toward himself and not the patrons.

“That I swore at the patrons? That’s laughable,” said Johnson, via Christopher Powers of Golf Digest. “That’s completely laughable. I can’t hear the patrons, No. 1. No. 2, I just made a triple bogey on the 12th hole that evidently is going to make me miss the cut, which at the time I knew was pretty sensitive in the sense that I needed to keep making pars.”

Johnson indeed missed the cut. He finished +7 following a lackluster showing Friday in round two.