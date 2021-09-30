Danica Patrick shares how she got lucky with new boyfriend

Danica Patrick has found a new boyfriend, and things appear to be going well.

The 39-year-old spoke with US Weekly regarding her new boyfriend, Carter Comstock. Patrick and Comstock are investors in a company called “Beam” and were set up by the company’s founders.

After initially taking things slowly, the relationship has grown more and the two are exclusive. Patrick told US that she was pleased Comstock knew who he was entering their relationship, which made things easier. That’s because Patrick thinks it is difficult for someone to change.

Patrick, who will be running in October’s Boston Marathon in support of the Light Foundation, feels she got “lucky” in finding Comstock.

She says he is willing to be vulnerable and that they can talk for hours.

“[It’s about] finding someone that has that kind of quality … and that also fits you in so many ways,” Patrick told Us. “That’s the other part is, you know, you’ve got to like doing everything together.”

Patrick was married from 2005-2013. She dated Ricky Stenhouse and then Aaron Rodgers following her marriage ending. And now she is with Comstock, with whom she is happy. Rodgers has also moved on and seems very happy.