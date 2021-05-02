Jennifer Lopez spending time with Ben Affleck after A-Rod breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced last month that they have officially ended their engagement, and J-Lo has been spotted spending time with more than one of her exes since. It would appear Ben Affleck is the latest.

According to a report from Page Six, Affleck has made multiple trips to Lopez’s home in Los Angeles since her split from Rodriguez. A source said “security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.”

People close to Lopez and Affleck told Page Six that the two are just friends and have “never not been.” J-Lo and Affleck dated nearly two decades ago and were engaged in 2002. They postponed their wedding in 2003 and ended their relationship months later.

In addition to Affleck, Lopez has also been in contact with her ex-husband Marc Anthony since her breakup with A-Rod and is supposedly leaning on him for support.

Lopez appears to still be on good terms with Rodriguez. The two had dinner together in L.A. last week and have said they will continue to work on shared business projects together.

Lopez and Rodriguez dated for two years before getting engaged in March 2019. A recent report offered a theory about why they may have called things off.